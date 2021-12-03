Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Former TnT draftee Martin Gozum takes place of injured Gray in 3x3 team

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Martin Gozum Bataan Risers MPBL
    Martin Gozum in action for the Bataan Risers in the MPBL.
    PHOTO: MPBL

    MARTIN Gozum gets his PBA break starting this weekend after being tapped by TNT Tropang Giga for the 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo tournament.

    Martin Gozum in PBA 3x3

    The 6-foot-2 Gozum takes the place of injured Jeremiah Gray as Leg 4 of the half-court game resumes Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    Gray went down with an ACL tear and ruled out for the rest of the season.

    Gozum, who already had experience playing in local 3x3 circuit, was picked no. 53 overall by TNT in the last rookie draft, but didn’t get signed to a contract.

    Martin Gozum Bataan Risers MPBL

      Now, he officially joins the TNT franchise and play alongside Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon, and Lervin Flores.

