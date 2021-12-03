Former TnT draftee Martin Gozum takes place of injured Gray in 3x3 team

MARTIN Gozum gets his PBA break starting this weekend after being tapped by TNT Tropang Giga for the 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo tournament.

Martin Gozum in PBA 3x3

The 6-foot-2 Gozum takes the place of injured Jeremiah Gray as Leg 4 of the half-court game resumes Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Gray went down with an ACL tear and ruled out for the rest of the season.

Gozum, who already had experience playing in local 3x3 circuit, was picked no. 53 overall by TNT in the last rookie draft, but didn’t get signed to a contract.

Now, he officially joins the TNT franchise and play alongside Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon, and Lervin Flores.

