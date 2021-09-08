Uichico wishes former SMB import Cedric Ceballos well in Covid fight

FORMER San Miguel Beer coach Jong Uichico was among the well-wishers after one-time NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos revealed on Wednesday that he is an uphill fight against Covid-19 in a hospital.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my butt, I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," Ceballos, 52, said in a post on his Facebook page.

"If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done….." he added.

Continue reading below ↓

Basketball fans remember Ceballos as the high-scoring, 6-7 forward who played with the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and the Dallas Mavericks in a 12-year NBA career that ended in 2001.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The high points of his career came in 1994 when Ceballos led the Lakers in scoring, 1993 when he won the slam-dunk title in the All-Star Weekend, and later reached the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns against Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

But not a lot of fans remember that Ceballos, late in his career, took his act to the Philippines as a replacement import for the Beermen in the 2003 PBA Reinforced Conference Finals against Coca Cola.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The former NBA player suited up in one game, scoring 11 points in an 86-83 San Miguel win over the Tigers. He never played another PBA game again as Johnson became healthy enough to finish the series, which the Tigers won, 4-3.

Continue reading below ↓

Uichico, though, has a lot more memories about Ceballos, describing him as a 'great person.'

'Kind and religious'

"Yes he is really kind and religious," said Uichico, now an assistant coach of Tab Baldwin in the national team. "I think he had a reputation during his NBA days but I did not see that when he was here."

"Let us pray for him," he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN









We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.