Former Red Lion Donald Tankoua to play as temporary Phoenix import

DONALD Tankoua is set to play as replacement import for Phoenix in the PBA Governors Cup as Paul Harris continues to recuperate from the hamstring injury he suffered on Christmas Day.

The 6-foot-6 Cameroonian, who won three NCAA titles with San Beda, has been practicing with the Fuel Masters for almost three weeks now and suited up in the Fuel Masters’ tune up game against NLEX Road Warriors over the weekend.

NLEX won the game by nine points held at Upper Deck in Pasig.

Harris watched the tune up and did some shooting before and after the game.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said former imports who played in local colleges are allowed to suit up for PBA ballclubs.

“Oo pinapayagan naman yan. Imports naman sila, e. Tsaka kung pasok naman sa heigh limit, bakit hindi,” he said Saturday.

The season-ending meet has a 6-foot-6 height limit among imports.

Team manager Paolo Bugia however, said Tankoua is just a practice player for the team.

"Practice player lang now, just in case lang," he said in a brief text message.

Despite the break, Harris’ injury appeared to be slow in healing, prompting Phoenix management to look for a temporary replacement.

Tankoua was a member of the NCAA Mythical Team and All-Defensive Team numerous time, was the Finals MVP of Season 93, and won three straight championships with the Red Lions from 2016 to 2018.

