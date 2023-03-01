Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Former PBA guard Boybits Victoria dies of heart attack aged 50

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    FORMER PBA star Emmanuel 'Boybits' Victoria died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his brother Bing confirmed to SPIN.ph.

    He was 50.

    Victoria, an athletic guard who developed a mean three-point shot late in his career, won Rookie of the Year honor in 1994 after a splendid college career at San Beda which led to him being picked third overall by Swift in the PBA draft.

    READ: Boybits Victoria in hospital due to rare autoimmune disorder

    He was part of the RFM franchise that came a conference short of completing a grand slam the following year after winning the Philippine Cup and Commissioner’s Cup under Derick Pumaren.

    Victoria played for the RFM franchise until 1998 when he was traded to San Miguel, where he’ll play a back-up role to Olsen Racela in the Beermen’s successful run from 1999 to 2001.

      Upon his retirement, Victoria would delve briefly into coaching and later broadcasting, serving as panelist for both the radio and TV coverages of the league.

      In 2018, the former national player spent weeks in a hospital after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder which, if untreated, could lead to paralysis.

      His last known roles were as head of sales of Victoria Sports, an indoor sports club based in Quezon City.

