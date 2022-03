LOOK who's back.

Former commissioner Chito Salud is set to make a comeback in the PBA as governor of Converge, which completed its acquisition of the Alaska franchise on Wednesday.

Salud served as commisioner for five years until 2015 and will now be Converge's representative in the PBA board.

