Noli Eala explains why it's time for PBA to bring back two-conference format

WITH the PBA suddenly facing one of the biggest challenges in its long 45-year history, a former league chief has proposed that the pro league revert to its old two-conference format a year.

Former commissioner Noli Eala sees nothing wrong if the current leadership of the league reconsiders shortening the playing calendar from the regular three conferences to just two per season.

The set-up is nothing new to Eala, who had the league adopting the same system back when he was commissioner from 2004-07.

His successor Sonny Barrios retained the formula for two more years before Chito Salud restored the three-conference rule upon assuming office in 2010.

But with the uncertainty of the season brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Willie Marcial admitted that following an online meeting among members of the PBA board two weeks ago, all options are suddenly on the table, including shortening the calendar to just two conferences or even one for 2020.

Continue reading below ↓

Eala, now back as sports broadcaster, stressed the current situation makes it the right time to take a second look at the two-conference format.

“Maybe this is the time to make that adjustment. Hindi po natin alam kung ano ang iniisip ng ating kaibigan na si commissioner Willie Marcial, but meron na pong batayan at meron nang basehan na nagawa noong araw,” said Eala in his highly-rated radio program Power and Play over Radyo Singko 92.3 News FM.

Continue reading below ↓

“Maybe it’s the time for us to revisit the two-conference format.”

But the former commissioner made it clear the opinion is only his own as Marcial and the PBA board are still the ones in-charge of charting the course of the league.

“Ako po sa ganang akin lang naman yan. Take ko lang naman ito dahil ito ay matagal ko nang pinaglaban nung na-involve ako sa PBA,” said Eala. “I’ve always said the PBA is better off with a two-conference format.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

More so, he sees the two-conference set-up even more practical at this time than when he first espoused it 16 years ago.

Eala implemented the new playing calendar back then to adjust the PBA schedule to be able to accommodate Gilas Pilipinas' stint in FIBA-sanctioned international tournaments.

With the world governing basketball body implementing qualifying tournaments with a home-and-away format, Eala believes the more it suits Asia’s pioneer pro league to have a shortened season.

“Nung tinalakay namin yan back in 2004, marami kaming factors na tiningnan diyan lalo na yung national team,” recalled Eala, who incidentally, had Marcial as one of his think-tanks back then as head of the league’s media bureau.

“The most important of all, talagang malaking serbisyo yan para sa national team. Alam naman natin ngayon ang FIBA iba na ang kanilang sistema at kahit papaano nadi-disrupt talaga ang ating PBA schedule,” he said.

Since FIBA revised its calendar of tournaments, the PBA has repeatedly adjusted to its schedule, often taking a number of days off to give way to the staging of the meet.

Continue reading below ↓

“With the two-conference format, malaking bagay po yan kasi nakakapag-schedule, naa-ayos natin ang timetable ng national team at naaayos natin ang mga laro ng PBA at hindi tayo nagma-madali,” Eala added like a lawyer pleading his case.

The players themselves will also benefit under such an arrangement, he insisted.

“Maliban doon andiyan yung kapakanan ng mga players, trying to prolong their careers,” said Eala. “Alam ninyo yung three conferences hindi madali yan sa mga players. Hindi yung mga laro, kundi yung mga ensayo.”

Newly-retired forward Ranidel De Ocampo, who for a long time served Gilas Pilipinas while dividing time suiting up for TnT Katropa, admitted his body broke down and became injury prone in the latter part of his career.

“Kaya rin siguro nagka-ganito ang katawan ko. Halos buong career ko kasi wala akong pahinga,” said the 38-year-old De Ocampo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Offering just two conferences, according to Eala, also meant teams and players alike would be more competitive.

Continue reading below ↓

“Ang isa pang rason diyan ay yung economics, yung commercial interest. Alam ninyo kahit papaano hindi po totoo na kakaunti lang ang laro pag two conferences, halos pareho po rin yan, (dahil) nabilang na natin yan dati,” he said.

“In fact, it will entice more people to come dahil hindi nagiging mura ang isang kampeonato [sa three-conference format], and it becomes even more interesting na ang mga players dalawa lang ang pinaglalabanan.”

Marcial said everything hangs in the balance as far as how the season will go, adding it all depends on when the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) imposed in this time of the pandemic will be totally lifted or what the decision of the government will be as far as mass gatherings are concerned.

Another online meeting of the league Board is scheduled on April 30.