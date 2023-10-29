Former NBA No. 5 pick Thomas Robinson plays down expectations in PBA

FOR the current batch of PBA imports, Thomas Robinson is highest NBA draftee, picked at No. 5 in 2012 by the Sacramento Kings.

But past is past for Robinson, and that part of his resume won’t matter in the upcoming Commissioner’s Cup where he is set to suit up for NLEX.

“That was 13 years ago,” said Robinson, when asked about the high expectations being an NBA draftee. “I have expectations for myself that is very high that consists of winning big for my team. I think trying to meet my own expectations which I’m sure that I hold myself at a high standard. If I can achieve those overall, it’s a good season.”

The 32-year-old Robinson is set to finally play in the PBA after his averted stint with San Miguel last season where he sustained an injury that forced the Beermen to find a replacement. He has also played around the world, most recently in Puerto Rico where he suited up for Leones de Ponce.

Robinson will try to lead NLEX to its first-ever PBA championship as the Road Warriors signed another high-profile import following the likes of former NBA players KJ McDaniels and Jonathon Simmons.

“It was something that I wanted to happen,” said Robinson about playing in the Philippines. “It didn’t have a chance to happen so I figured I’ll take it another shot. The situation with San Miguel last year was just unfortunate. Just unfortunate that I got hurt right before the season.”

Robinson will be going up against a bumper crop of imports led by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of TNT, a player he had faced not just in the NBA.

“I’ve been battling with Rondae for the past year now. We both played in Puerto Rico. And prior to that, in another league. I came to the NBA with Rondae also. It’s like a career-long competitive versus me but I love that match-up. He surely look forward to it too,” said Robinson.

Robinson said he has adjusted to the open court style of play that the Road Warriors have been employing under head coach Frankie Lim.

The NLEX import is also impressed with the way Don Trollano has been playing for the team.

“Pretty young but we have a fair amount of older players with enough experience to kinda balance it out. We seemed pretty fast from what I’ve seeing and playing in practice. It should be fun. It should be an exciting team. Lot of good shooters, really good at the open floor. It should be an exciting style of play,” said Robinson.

On Trollano, Robinson said: “Just his feel for the game and he has a unique style of play. I don’t mean disrespect but he stands out from the rest.”

