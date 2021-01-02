Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jan 3
    PBA

    Former Ginebra, Ateneo player Nonoy Chuatico dies after long battle with Big C

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago

    PHILIPPINE basketball is in a state of mourning just two days into the New Year.

    Former Barangay Ginebra gunner and Ateneo De Manila standout Emilio ‘Nonoy’ Chuatico Jr. passed away on Saturday in the US following a long bout with cancer.

    Chuatico was a first-round pick of Ginebra in the 1992 PBA draft and played for the league’s most popular ballclub until 1994 before he was traded to Purefoods the following season for fellow Atenean Vince Hizon and a first-round pick.

    Continue reading below ↓

    He was captain of the Blue Eagles team that won the school's first-ever UAAP men’s basketball title in 1987 and served as skipper of the 1991 men’s national team that won the basketball gold in the 1991 Southeast Asian Games held here in Manila.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The six-foot guard also had a brief stint with the Manila Metrostars in the defunct MBA before his retirement.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      He was later inducted to the Ateneo Hall of Fame.

      Chuatico, who was also an avid golfer, was survived by mom Milagros, and siblings Chao Espaldon, Paul and Bido, and daughters Danni, Quita, and Yena.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again