Former Ginebra, Ateneo player Nonoy Chuatico dies after long battle with Big C

PHILIPPINE basketball is in a state of mourning just two days into the New Year.

Former Barangay Ginebra gunner and Ateneo De Manila standout Emilio ‘Nonoy’ Chuatico Jr. passed away on Saturday in the US following a long bout with cancer.

Chuatico was a first-round pick of Ginebra in the 1992 PBA draft and played for the league’s most popular ballclub until 1994 before he was traded to Purefoods the following season for fellow Atenean Vince Hizon and a first-round pick.

He was captain of the Blue Eagles team that won the school's first-ever UAAP men’s basketball title in 1987 and served as skipper of the 1991 men’s national team that won the basketball gold in the 1991 Southeast Asian Games held here in Manila.

The six-foot guard also had a brief stint with the Manila Metrostars in the defunct MBA before his retirement.

He was later inducted to the Ateneo Hall of Fame.

Chuatico, who was also an avid golfer, was survived by mom Milagros, and siblings Chao Espaldon, Paul and Bido, and daughters Danni, Quita, and Yena.