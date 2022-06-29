Former first-round pick Trevis Jackson now a free agent after RoS release

TREVIS Jackson and Rain or Shine already parted ways in an incident that was overlooked at the start of the PBA 47th season.

Trevis Jackson now a free agent

Jackson is now a free agent after being released by the Elasto Painters just after the team’s season ended during the Governors Cup.

“Yes since April pa,” said Elasto Painters head of basketball operations Caloy Garcia.

It was rather a short stint for Jackson at Rain or Shine after being acquired in a one-on-one trade with Meralco last December for Franky Johnson.

Jackson, 26, played for 11 games with the Elasto Painters and averaged 1.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

For the season, the Fil-Am guard normed 1.9 points and1.1 rebounds in 23 games.

The product of Sacramento State created a stir when he ended up no. 5 in the 2018 draft after being picked by the Bolts, ahead of the likes of Javee Mocon, Abu Tratter, and Bong Quinto.

He played two-and-a-half seasons with Meralco and was part of the team that finished runner up to Barangay Ginebra during the 2019 Governors Cup finals.

Jackson averaged 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 72 games he played during his three seasons in the league.

He last played in the Thai 3x3 where he teamed up with Raffy Verano, Marcus Hammonds, and PBA veteran Jay Washington.

