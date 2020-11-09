Former Ateneo players, coaches find time for a mini-reunion at PBA bubble

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – It was one big reunion for Ateneo’s ‘One Big Fight’ unit in the PBA bubble.

Members of the Blue Eagles team from 2000 onwards currently taking part in the Philippine Cup gathered together Sunday night and for a brief moment, reminisced about their good old days at the Loyola-based school.

Champion coach Norman Black and deputy Sandy Arespacochaga led the mini-reunion held at the Café Mequeni of the Quest Hotel.

“Kuwentuhan lang. Kuwentuhan ng mga kalokohan. Pero saglit lang yun, wala pa yatang isang oras yun,” said TnT Tropang Giga big man Poy Erram, who was part of three Ateneo UAAP men’s basketball championships from 2010 to 2012.

The Ateneans, it turned out, created a viber community group among themselves and decided to get together even for just a short time.

Ice cream was on the house courtesy of Black, who steered the Blue Eagles to five straight UAAP championships (2008-2012) during his eight year stay with the blue and white.

“Si coach Norman nagpa-ice cream tapos kuwentuhan lang na saglit,” added Erram.

Even the young generation of Blue Eagles were in attendance such as rookies Aaron Black of Meralco and the Rain or Shine duo of Adrian Wong and Vince Tolentino.

PHOTO: PBA Images

San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra players who are Ateneo alumni made it at the last-minute coming straight from the Angeles University Foundation gym following the game between the SMC sister team, which the Beermen won, 81-66.

“Oo humabol sila Art (Dela Cruz), si Japeth (Aguilar), LA (Tenorio), si Von (Pessumal),” said Erram.

Among those who attended include Kiefer Ravena, JC Intal, Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia, Nico Elorde, Frank Golla, Chris Newsome, Juami Tiongson, Nico Salva, Justin Chua, Phoenix assistant coach Jamike Jarin, Kris Porter, Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo, NLEX deputy Ford Arao, TnT Tropang Giga assistant Yuri Escueta and Meralco counterpart Gene Afable.

The group even had a muse in Selina Dagdag-Alas, the PBA courtside reporter who also did the same capacity with the UAAP previously.

School reunion in the PBA bubble is becoming a trend as Adamson University held its own just last week behind coach Leo Austria and players Don Trollano, Jericho Cruz, Jansen Rios, and Rodney Brondial.

Far Eastern University head coach Olsen Racela meanwhile, celebrated his 50th birthday in the bubble in the presence of former Tamaraws Barkley Eboña, Arvin Tolentino, Wendell Comboy, and Richard Escoto.

___

