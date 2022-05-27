'Forgotten Man' remembered as Kings ink Jeff Chan to new contract

BARANGAY Ginebra remembered well the ‘Forgotten Man.’

The Kings didn’t lose time to give veteran gunner Jeff Chan a new contract after a renewed season that saw him play a vital role in the team’s title-retention bid in the PBA Governors Cup.

“One-year contract,” Chan confirmed on Friday about reaching a new deal with the league’s most popular ballclub and his 14th season in the league.

Coach Tim Cone referred to Chan as the ‘Forgotten Man’ after coming to life in the playoffs of the Governors Cup just when Ginebra played undermanned with the injuries to key players Japeth Aguilar, Stanley Pringle, Aljon Mariano, and Joe Devance.

In the closeout Game 4 of the semis against NLEX, Chan exploded for 20 points and was 5-of-8 from beyond the arc to spark the Kings’ 112-93 win for a return trip to the finals.

“Jeff is a forgotten man. It’s funny. He was like the forgotten man, holding on, just looking to play here and there. He just steps up when we need him. He stepped up and he just played huge,” said Cone of the lefty shooting guard out of Far Eastern University.

Chan played 29 games in the recent 46th PBA season, averaging 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds while playing 14.8 minutes per game.

During the finals against Meralco, he raised his numbers and averaged 5.8 points in winning his fourth title with the Kings.

In his entire playing career that saw him also suit up for Barako Bull, Rain or Shine, and Phoenix, Chan averaged 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

