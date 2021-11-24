Fonacier gets the win in faceoff with old rival Cardona in PBA 3x3

OLD time rivals Larry Fonacier and Mac Cardona turned back the hands of time on Wednesday when their paths crossed for the first time in the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo.

Fonacier and the Cavitex Braves faced Cardona and the Valientes in the pool match ushering the second leg of the half-court game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Braves and Valientes were drawn in Pool A, paving the way for Fonacier and Cardona, whose court rivalry dates back from their days with Ateneo and La Salle, respectively, to play against each other for the very first time in a long while.

Fonacier, team captain of Cavitex, got the better of the match up, as the Braves whipped Cardona and the Valientes, 21-8.

College basketball rivals Larry Fonacier and Mac Cardona face off in the PBA 3x3

The 39-year-old wingman out of Ateneo finished with four points, helping Cavitex enter the win column for the first time after initially losing to Sista Super Sealers, 22-16.

Cardona ended up scoreless in the 10-minute match which marked the second straight loss for the Valientes. They lost to first leg winner TNT Tropang Giga earlier after leading in the first half of the game.

The scores

Cavitex (21) - Soberano 8, Lao 5, Fonacier 4, Reyes 4.

Zamboanga Valientes (8) - Neypes 6, Cawaling 2, Cardona 0, De Mesa 0.

