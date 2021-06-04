Larry Fonacier back for NLEX after skipping PBA bubble

LARRY Fonacier is back with NLEX after a season’s absence.

The veteran forward was present in the Road Warriors’ practices since the PBA allowed teams to start their respective scrimmages outside the NCR+ bubble.

Fonacier said he rejoined his mother ballclub as early as the start of the individual practices among teams just before the government ordered a strict lockdown in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The 39-year-old former Ateneo standout was also with the Road Warriors when they held a training camp in Clark, Pampanga last week.

“Yes, tuluy-tuloy na ang ensayo niya,” said one team insider. “Walang siyang absent.”

Fonacier will now try to regain a roster spot with the Road Warriors, who have more than 20 players in their rosters at the moment.

The 6-foot-2 wingman opted not to play for NLEX last season during the Philippine Cup bubble due to health reasons.

Despite his absence, coach Yeng Guiao said Fonacier isn’t planning to retire yet and is looking forward to playing for the Road Warriors in Season 46 of the league.

A seven-time champion, Fonacier began his PBA career playing for Guiao with Red Bull, which picked him in the second round (14th overall) during the 2005 rookie draft. He was eventually named Rookie of the Year by the end of the season.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

