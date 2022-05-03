Fit-again Sean Anthony rejoins Phoenix in time for training camp

PHOENIX began practicing for the coming PBA 47th season by welcoming back veteran big man Sean Anthony.

Coach Topex Robinson disclosed the Fuel Masters officially began their training on Monday with the 36-year-old Anthony finally in tow.

Anthony missed the entire Governors Cup after undergoing bone spurs surgery.

“Sean Anthony is back, so that’s a big thing for us,” said Robinson

“At least we have four to five weeks before (season) opening. Just getting guys back in shape.”

Anthony was acquired by Phoenix from NorthPort in a one-on-one trade for Vic Manuel, but skipped the season-ending meet after opting to undergo surgery on his foot.

The Fuel Masters incidentally, beat the Batang Pier in a do-or-die game for the last playoff berth in the season’s final conference, but were bundled out by top seed Magnolia Hotshots in the first round.

While Anthony is back in harness, the team will miss top gun Matthew Wright in the early part of its training camp.

“Matt will be out for a while because of Gilas duty,” said Robinson. “But other than that, I think we’re going to be OK. Obviously, we’re waiting for the result of the [rookie] draft. We’re hoping we could still get somebody in the second round. A lot of players are taking their intentions to go pro, so malaking opportunity for us.”

Phoenix doesn’t own a pick in the first round of the draft on May 15, but owns plenty of second-round picks.

Robinson is keeping his fingers crossed Wright will re-sign with the only franchise he has played for in the PBA.

“He’s still going to play for sure dito sa all-Filipino because I think his contract will be up August pa. So he’ll still going to play for us,” said the Phoenix coach.

“Again kasama naman talaga sa (hanapbuhay) natin iyon. And I’m always going to support naman our players being a former player. So kung ano yung magpapasaya sa kanila, if there’s anything that I could do, and I have proven this that I will try to support them,” added Robinson.

