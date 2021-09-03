Fit-again CBC relieved to finally play again after long injury layoff

TWO years was such a long time, Carl Bryan Cruz was more than relieved he’s back playing the game he loves most.

Carl Bryan Cruz on return from injury

The 30-year-old forward finally suited up for Blackwater in the PBA Philippine Cup, and though the Bossing lost in both games he played, Cruz is just happy being on the court again.

Cruz skipped the entire bubble season last year as he recuperated from a torn meniscus injury.

Initially, he wasn’t lined up by the Bossing at the start of the season, but was reactivated when action in the all-Filipino conference restarted at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

“Super saya. Finally, nakabalik na ako and nakapag laro din sa wakas,” he said. “Napakasarap ng feeling.”

In his first game back, Cruz finished with 11 points and six rebounds on 2-of-3 shooting from the three-point range as the Bossing lost against TnT Tropang Giga, 96-76, on Wednesday.

He then had six points and five rebounds in a 94-78 setback against Magnolia two days later.

While Blackwater has yet to register a win in six games, an added consolation to Cruz other than playing again is being reunited with college coach Nash Racela.

PHOTO: PBA Images

“Nakapag laro din kay coach Nash,” he said, noting he last played for the soft-spoken mentor in 2014 when Far Eastern University won the UAAP men’s basketball championship.

Cruz said the long break due to COVID-19 somehow helped him fully recover from his injury, giving him enough time to rest and complete his rehab program.

But while the respite finally allowed him to play again, Cruz also had to give something in return.

The former Gilas Pilipinas member is away from his family for the first time, making him miss them, especially his new-born baby.

“Sa format ngayon ng bubble, sabi nila mas ok nga kesa before. Pero siyempre mahirap malayo sa family lalo na three months pa lang ang baby ko,” he said. “Puro video call lang kami.”

Aside from his loved ones, he also misses one more thing while playing in the bubble.

“Mahirap malayo din sa negosyo,” he said with a chuckle, obviously referring to his burgeoning CBC Enterprises business.

