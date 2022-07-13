Fit-again Banchero the spark in Bolts’ win over Kings

MERALCO just got a glimpse of what a healthy Chris Banchero could offer on the table when extremely healthy.

Chris Banchero provides spark

The no-nonsense guard came off the bench and sparked the Bolts’ fast start against Barangay Ginebra on the way to a runaway 90-73 win in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Banchero had 12 of his 17 points in the first half when he presided over the Bolts’ running game and helped the team built a huge 18-point cushion at the break from which the Kings never recovered.

The Bolts ended up outscoring the Kings on fastbreak points, 19-6, and had more points off the bench, 34-25.

Obviously, an injury-free Banchero had something to do with it.

“I’m a 100 percent health and it feels good, obviously,” he said. “I’m playing at my best. I’m at 100 percent and it felt good today to get out and run, get moving. So it was nice.”

Banchero played hurt during the Governors Cup finals against the same Barangay Ginebra team last summer in a title series in which he had to endure playing with a rib injury.

But now fully recovered, the veteran Fil-Italian is doing his thing to help Meralco achieve a better placing in the standings heading into the playoffs.

“I’m just doing my part being the spark off the bench, doing whatever the coach asked me for,” he said.

Following their second straight win, Meralco improved to 5-3 overall in a three-way tie for fourth to sixth place along with Blackwater and Magnolia.

And the game against the Kings is just the tip of the iceberg for the Bolts, who will have the Hotshots (July 15) and the Beermen (July 17) for their next two opponents coming this week.

“We got a tough schedule. When we first look at the schedule, we knew this will going to show us who we are as a team,” said Banchero.

“So we’re able to beat Ginebra tonight, and obviously, Magnolia has a tough lineup, and it’s going to be fun to watch,” he added. “It’s going to be extremely physical, whoever gets it done defensively.”

Meralco ends its elimination round campaign against Terrafirma on July 21.

