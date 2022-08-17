Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Young gun Kaleb Wesson to reinforce Phoenix in Commissioner's Cup

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Kaleb Wesson, once ranked No. 6 college basketball player in the US, joins the Fuel Masters.
    PHOTO: Santa Cruz Warriors

    A FIRST time import will be coming over to the PBA and reinforce Phoenix in the Commissione’rs Cup.

    Team manager Paolo Bugia said the Fuel Masters are bringing in 6-foot-10 Kaleb Weeson to help the franchise in its campaign in the mid-season tournament.

    See: NorthPort bringing back Prince Ibeh for PBA Commissioner's Cup

    The 23-year-old Wesson was four-star recruit in high school and had a striking college career at Ohio State, where he was once ranked by ESPN as the no. 6 best college basketball player in 2019.

    Despite his glowing credentials, he was undrafted in the NBA in 2020.

    Kaleb WessonFormer Santa Cruz Warrior Kaleb Wesson plays in the PBA for the first time.

    He later played with the Santa Cruz Warriors, and the Hapoel Gilboa Galil and Maccabi Rishon LeZion in the Israeli Premier Basketball League.

    Wesson is the latest import flying over for the Commissioner’s Cup after Justin Brownlee (Barangay Ginebra), Cameron Krutwig (Blackwater), Prince Ibeh (NorthPort), Lester Prosper (Terrafirma), Quincy Miller (Converge), Johnny O’ Bryant (Meralco), and Andrew Nicholson of guest team Bay Area Dragons.

