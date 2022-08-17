Young gun Kaleb Wesson to reinforce Phoenix in Commissioner's Cup

A FIRST time import will be coming over to the PBA and reinforce Phoenix in the Commissione’rs Cup.

Team manager Paolo Bugia said the Fuel Masters are bringing in 6-foot-10 Kaleb Weeson to help the franchise in its campaign in the mid-season tournament.

The 23-year-old Wesson was four-star recruit in high school and had a striking college career at Ohio State, where he was once ranked by ESPN as the no. 6 best college basketball player in 2019.

Despite his glowing credentials, he was undrafted in the NBA in 2020.

Former Santa Cruz Warrior Kaleb Wesson plays in the PBA for the first time. PHOTO: Santa Cruz Warriors

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

He later played with the Santa Cruz Warriors, and the Hapoel Gilboa Galil and Maccabi Rishon LeZion in the Israeli Premier Basketball League.

Wesson is the latest import flying over for the Commissioner’s Cup after Justin Brownlee (Barangay Ginebra), Cameron Krutwig (Blackwater), Prince Ibeh (NorthPort), Lester Prosper (Terrafirma), Quincy Miller (Converge), Johnny O’ Bryant (Meralco), and Andrew Nicholson of guest team Bay Area Dragons.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.