PBA's first champion coach Dante Silverio turns 86

THE PBA’s first champion coach just turned 86.

And he still look and act the way he was when he steered his star-studded Toyota Tamaraws team to the 1975 First Conference title of Asia’s pioneering pro league.

Multi-titled coach Dante Silverio turned a new leaf on Tuesday and celebrated it with his family, loved ones, friends, and former players in both the PBA and MICAA.

PHOTO: Gil Cortez

The birthday party held at the Al Fresco Lounge and Legacy Art Gallery, had a 70’s theme, which represents the era that saw Silverio rise to prominence as a champion race car driver, and later on, as multi-titled basketball coach and manager.

“I’m in tears. I want to cry,” said Silverio when he took centerstage and acknowledged his loving wife Belen, son Jojo, a former race car champion in his own right, and daughters Kitkat and Chichi, along with his two grandchildren.

“From the bottom of my heart, how can I thank all of you for gracing this very special evening to celebrate a very important day of my life.”

Hall of Famer and one of the PBA’s 40 Greatest Players of All-Time Francis Arnaiz later feted his former coach, initially with the Toyota Comets in the MICAA, and later in the PBA.

“I’m eternally grateful to you,” said the US-based Arnaiz, 72, and currently in the country for a visit, saying he first met Silverio back in 1973 when he played for Toyota and then with the national men’s team where ‘Osbok’ served as team manager.

PHOTO: Gil Cortez

“How old are you, Boss? 86, Unbelievable. And I think that comes from a heart that’s pure, that’s loving, that’s giving. And up to this day, Dante hasn’t stopped giving. That’s why we’re all here tonight. So Boss, thank you very much. I’m overjoyed to be part of this celebration tonight.”

Silverio was later presented a huge cake and toasted by his former Toyota players led by the first-ever PBA Rookie of the Year Gil Cortez.

Renaissance Man

“Osbok, the Renaissance Man. Yan ang tawan namin sa iyo Osbok,” said Cortez. “Wishing you a long peaceful and happy healthy life, and be surrounded with family and friends. May more blessings come your way. Cheers to Osbok!”

Aside from Arnaiz and Cortez, other former Toyota players present included Ompong Segura, Emer Legaspi, Paul Herrera, Nick Bulaong, Ed Cordero, Arlene Rodriguez, Ed Camus, and Ulysses Rodriguez.

Former players now based in the US such as Rino Salazar, Tim Coloso, and Ricky Relosa also sent their own video messages for the birthday celebrant.

Silverio was team manager of Toyota Athletic Club, that later became Toyota Comets, which played in the MICAA starting in 1973. A year later, he became coach of the franchise when Nilo Verona stepped down.

But he won’t made his name as coach until the inaugural season of the PBA in 1975 when he steered the Toyota Tamaraws that featured Arnaiz, backcourt partner Robert Jaworski, and Ramon Fernandez, to back-to-back championships in the league’s first two conferences.

The Tamaraws were on the cusp of a historic grand slam, but lost to arch-rival Crispa Redmanizers in the Third Conference finals.

He won three more championships with the franchise until resigning in 1979.

Silverio at Formula Shell

A decade later, he returned to be head coach of Formula Shell and led the team to consecutive runner-up finishes in the 1988 Reinforced Conference and 1989 Open Conference.

He was also coach of the Rookies-Sophomore-Juniors team that lost a classic against the Veterans of coach Virgilio ‘Baby’ Dalupan, 132-130, during the 1989 All-Star Game.

In 2003, he mentored Toyota in its reunion game against Crispa which the Tamaraws won, 65-61.

Four years later, he was inducted as part of the second batch of personalities to the PBA Hall of Fame.

