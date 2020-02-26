First-ever PBA 3x3 league draws 14 teams

FOURTEEN teams will see action in the first-ever PBA 3x3 league that is set to be launched this season.

PBA vice chairman Demosthenes ‘Bobby’ Rosales said Mighty Bond and Dunkin Donuts have joined the 12 member teams for the inaugural edition of the 3x3 league which will start on a date to be determined.

“The 12 PBA teams will participate in the 3x3 but we will have two additional teams. Ang Mighty Bond at Dunkin Donuts have expressed their intention to participate. These games will be played during the regular games of the 5-on-5,” said Rosales during the league’s press launch last Monday.

Rosales said the 14 teams will be grouped into two where 42 elimination round games and 14 playoff games will be held per conference. The semifinals and the finals will be a best-of-three.

Rosales said the PBA will no longer hold a draft for its 3x3 league as players can be hired directly. However, the initial plan that players who saw action in the 3x3 league can go directly to the PBA was disapproved.

“There will be no age restrictions and we will allow two foreigners. In this tournament, we will use Fiba rules and we intend to put up a pot money which has yet to be determined for the winning teams,” said Rosales.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league was put up in order to help the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in earning Fiba points for the country’s rankings.

“Ang nag-suggest nga niyan si Governor Al Panlilio, presidente ng SBP, para tumaas ang ranking natin. More 3x3, the better para sa Pilipinas,” said Marcial.