KIEFER Ravena faces a huge fine if and when he fails to abide by the agreement he’ll come back and play for NLEX again once his season-long contract in the Japan B. League is over.

The PBA and management of the Road Warriors both disclosed an arrangement has been made with Ravena about the matter, which proved to be one of the determining factors that paved the way for the NLEX guard to finally get the go signal to suit up for Japanese ballclub Shiga Lakestars.

A written agreement had been signed by all three parties involved to make it formal. Nonetheless, both NLEX top brass and Marcial trust Ravena to keep his word.

“We signed an agreement that part of his commitment is to return to NLEX after one year,” said NLEX official Ronald Dulatre.

Kiefer Ravena has vowed to honor commitment to NLEX

PHOTO: Ronald Dulatre

“May mga sanction na sinabi ako kay Kiefer kapag hindi siya bumalik,” added Marcial, who refused to elaborate what and how much the sanctions would be.

But in his personal talk with the controversial 27-year-old guard, Marcial said he was assured by Ravena that he’ll honor his commitment with his PBA mother ballclub even if he does well in his stint with the Lakestars and offer him a contract extension.

“Nangako si Kiefer na babalik siya. Sabi niya kahit tumaas ang suweldo ko, babalik ako,” the PBA chief said, quoting the former UAAP MVP.

“Hindi naman ito tungkol sa pera. Yun ang sinabi niya sa akin. Gusto niya lang daw ma-experience ang maglaro sa international.”

