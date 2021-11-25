Simon Camacho signed by Phoenix after MVP season at Filbasket

SIMON Camacho played so well in the maiden tournament of FilBasket that Phoenix couldn't help but notice.

The Fuel Masters signed the former Adamson big man for the 2021PBA Governors Cup, guaranteeing him the biggest break of his playing career.

Team manager Paolo Bugia confirmed on Thursday that Simon will be joining the team just days after being named MVP of the fledgling league while playing for Medical Depot.

The Fuel Masters invited the 6-foot-5 Camacho in practice and immediately liked what they saw, according to Bugia.

Camacho, 26, was selected no, 34 by TNT Tropang Giga in the 2019 draft, but wasn't signed to a contract.

But his splendid showing with Medical Depot in the FilBasket had several teams suddenly knocking on the door especially after emerging the best player of the tournament with averages of 14.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 3.6 block shots.

He was also named part of the All-Filbasket Tournament Team along with Orlan Wamar of San Juan, Michael Mabulac of AICC Manila, Renz Palma of Nueva Ecija, and Thomas Torres of Muntinlupa.

