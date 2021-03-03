Fil-foreign PBA draft prospects who have yet to submit eligibility papers

THE clock is ticking for a dozen Fil-foreign rookie draft prospects who have yet to submit their eligibility papers just two days before the PBA-imposed deadline.

Among those who have yet to submit their Department of Justice affirmation and Bureau of Immigration certification are potential first-rounders like Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray, Jerrick Ahanmisi, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

The four draft hopefuls, along with Taylor Statham, Alec Stockton, Tyrus Hill, Christopher Cancio, and even Andre Paras, have until the end of office hours of Friday to submit their papers to be eligible for the March 14 draft.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

A check with the PBA Commissioner's Office showed 17 of the 31 Fil-foreign players who applied for the 2020 draft have already passed eligibility requirements, including consensus top picks Joshua Munzon and Jamie Malonzo.

Other Fil-foreigners cleared by the PBA were Louie and Loren Brill, Taylor Browne, Brian Enriquez, Jordan Heading, David Murrell, Franky Johnson, Cedric Pelayo, Troy Rike, Seraj Elmejrab, Dallas Serrano, Mikey Williams, Joshua Torralba, James Laput, and Michael Simmonds.

Continue reading below ↓

The 17 are already sure to be part of what is being billed as the biggest and deepest draft class in history.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

However, this 2020 Draft Class will surely lose its luster if highly regarded prospects like Brickman, Ganuelas-Rosser, Gray, and Ahanmisi miss out on the chance to be selected by PBA teams in the online draft event.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

According to PBA officials, three Fil-foreign applicants have already withdrawn - namely JJ Espanola, John Paul Zarco, and Ezra Ocampo - while another, Hill, is doubtful of completing his papers since he's still in the US.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Even Andre Paras has yet to submit his papers, PBA officials said. The son of rookie-MVP Benjie with estranged wife Jackie Forster was classified as a Fil-foreign since he was born overseas, officials added.