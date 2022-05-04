Fil-Am talents Keith Datu, Kyle Toth test luck in PBA Draft

KEITH Datu, a Fil-Am forward who stands at 6-foot-8, will try to test his luck in the upcoming 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

The 26-year-old big man last played for Chico State in Chico, California, spending four years there and last playing in the 2019-20 season.

Datu, who graduated from St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California, was reportedly joining La Salle way back in 2014 but opted to remain Stateside.

His application adds ceiling to a relatively shallow draft with 6-foot-7 Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, 6-foot-6 JM Calma, and 6-foot-5 Justin Arana among the early applicants.

Another Fil-foreign talent who's hopeful to be picked is 6-foot-1 guard Kyle Toth.

Toth, 29, suited up for Marinerong Pilipino in the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup and also played for the IECO Green Warriors in the Asia League Terrific 12 in the same year.

Before heading to the Philippines, he studied at Cal Poly where he averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists back in the 2016-17 season for the Mustangs.

The two join Sedrick Barefield among the early Fil-foreign entrants in the annual rookie selection process slated on May 15.

