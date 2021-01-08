Fil-Am high-flyer Nick Demusis files PBA Rookie Draft application

FIL-AM forward Nick Demusis will join the next wave of Fil-foreigners testing their luck in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

The 29-year-old high-flyer has submitted his application to the PBA Office on Friday, boosting what is already shaping up to be a loaded pool of rookie prospects come March 14.

Demusis is a 6-foot-4 bruiser who burst into the scene after the Bacoor City Strikers signed him for the 2020 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup.

He played 19 games for Bacoor City and garnered 8.3 points on 47-percent shooting clip, to go with 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.4 minutes of action.

Demusis helped the Strikers finish second in the South Division with their 24-6 record and made it as far as the Division Semifinals before losing to Basilan Steel-Jumbo Plastic in three hard-fought games.

He went to Division III school Whittier College in California where he played his final two years and logged 18.4 points on 49-percent shooting, alongside 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in his senior year back in 2015.

Demusis is the latest player to take advantage of the PBA's relaxed rules for draft entrants in the 2021 class.

Other Fil-foreigners who have either declared or submitted their applications include Jamie Malonzo, Joshua Munzon, Jason Brickman, Jerrick Ahanmisi, Jeremiah Gray, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jordan Heading, Franky Johnson, Tyrus Hill, James Laput, and Troy Rike.

Fil-foreign entrants, however, must first secure documents from the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration proving their Filipino citizenship before the January 27 deadline.