Fil-Am guard Sedrick Barefield throws hat into PBA Draft

FIL-AM guard Sedrick Barefield is testing his luck back home as he applies for the upcoming 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

FilAm Nation Select founder Cris Gopez confirmed the development with the 6-foot-2 guard submitting his application on Tuesday.

Barefield, 25, is one of the most intriguing United States-based prospects with the Gilas Pilipinas program repeatedly considering him for a spot in the national team under the lead of coach Chot Reyes.

He last played for the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League this past 2021-22 season, appearing for only eight games and posting 2.1 points and 1.1 assist in 9.7 minutes.

His first go-round with the Blue was far better in the 2019-20 season where he poured 9.0 points, 1.4 boards, and 1.3 dimes in 19.3 minutes through 36 games before taking his act to Nevezis Kedainiai in Lithuania and Apollon Patras in Greece.

Barefield also spent four years in college between Southern Methodist University and University of Utah before going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft.

This time, though, he's hopeful that he'll get a chance to prove himself in the PBA where he immediately propels himself as among the top prospects for this class.

