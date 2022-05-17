Cariaso on why Converge gave up 1st-round pick for Hill, Murrell

CONVERGE is going all out in its first PBA season it is willing to give up the future for the present.

Converge on trading for Hill, Murrell

The FiberXers believe rookie Tyrus Hill could contribute right away, that when the opportunity to trade for the Adamson and La Salle stalwart presented itself, they lost no time to acquire the 6-foot-5 Fil-Am.

The newest PBA franchise gave up its first-round pick for next year to acquire the services of Hill and David Murrell from NLEX in a trade the PBA Commissioner’s Office already approved on Tuesday.

The FiberXers are looking to make an immediate impact on its maiden season they are making all the necessary stops needed to become truly competitive.

Coach Jeff Cariaso admitted Hill has been under the team's radar leading to the draft.

"Hill was on our short list for our first two picks," he said.

"I think it worked out well for us that we got two bigs and was still able to pick up an athletic wing in Hill," added Cariaso. "We don't have a player like him so we're excited with his upside."

Continue reading below ↓

Converge used its first two first-round picks to nab big men Jeo Ambohot of Letran and Arellano's Justin Arana at nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In contrast, the Road Warriors are loaded on all positions that they see fit Hill as possible trade bait to teams which have high interest on him.

Coach Yeng Guiao validated the moved by saying the franchise needed to give up Hill – and subsequently Murrell – to acquire a first-round selection by Season 48.

The Road Warriors gave up their first-round pick for next year to acquire the services of Justin Chua from Phoenix last year along with young big man Kris Porter.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Coach Yeng Guiao explained the trade has to be made in order to give the team a first-round pick next year in the hope a deeper draft pool would be available.

“Wala kasi kaming first-round pick next year as we have already dealt that when we acquired Justin Chua,” said Guiao, who also acts as team general manager.

Continue reading below ↓

“This is the best way to recover that pick.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.