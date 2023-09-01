Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Meralco signs former Knick Feron Hunt as PBA Commissioner's Cup import

    Undrafted in 2021, Hunt spent most of pro career in NBA G League
    by Gerry Ramos
    A day ago
    Feron Hunt Meralco
    PHOTO: Meralco

    THE hunt is over for Meralco.

    The Bolts decided to tap a new import for the PBA Commissioner's Cup in 6-foot-8 Feron Hunt, who had a brief stint with the New York Knicks.

    Bolts tap Feron Hunt as Commissioner's Cup import

    The 24-year-old Hunt is a product of Southern Methodist University, an NCAA Division 1 school.

    He went undrafted in the NBA (2021), but spent most of his pro career playing in the NBA G League where he last played for the Birmingham Squadron.

      He was initially waived by the Dallas Mavericks, and later signed a 10-day contract with New Orleans Pelicans but didn't get to play a single game.

      Last year, he dangled a two-way contract with the Knicks and played two games with the franchise.

      Meralco faced import problem in last year's Commissioner's Cup as original choice Johnny O'Bryant failed to steer the Bolts to a decent start and went 1-5 with him on board.

      He was eventually succeeded by KJ McDaniels, who completed the conference campaign for the franchise where it finished with a 4-8 record and failed to reach the playoffs.

      PHOTO: Meralco

