    Favored Platinum Karaoke sets up tough semis showdown against TNT

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Chris de Chavez Paltinum Karaoke Dec 21
    Chris de Chavez was on target for Paltinum Karaoke.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TOP seed Platinum Karaoke arranged a semifinals showdown with maiden champion TNT in Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 tournament Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    PBA 3x3 results

    Platinum was stretched to overtime by Terrafirma before coming out a 17-15 winner in their quarterfinals match up.

    Chris De Chavez had a team-high eight points for Platinum, including the two basket that clinched the win for the unbeaten no. 1 seed.

    It will now meet Almond Vosotros and the Tropang Giga in the Final Four after TNT came from behind to turn back Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-17.

    Almond Vosotros TNT 3x3 Christian Rivera

    Vosotros finished with nine points for TNT, seeking to win a second championship after topping the opening leg.

    In the other semis pairing, streaking San Miguel will meet previous leg winner Limitless App.

    The Appmasters booted out Meralco Bolts, 22-15, and stayed on track of winning a second straight championship.

    The Beermen, the other unbeaten team in the leg outside of Platinum Karaoke, turned back the upset bid of Barangay Ginebra, 21-18, behind the 12 points of Jeff Manday.

      The scores:

      Quarterfinals 1

      TNT (21) – Vosotros 9, Flores 5, Gozum 4, Javier 3.

      Pioneer (17) – Escalambre 8, Rivera 4, De Chavez 3, Abrigo 2.

      Quarterfinals 2

      San Miguel (21) – Manday 12, Mangahas 5, Austria 4, Yasa 0.

      Ginebra (18) – Villamor 7, Cabahug 5, Cani 4, Go 2.

      Quarterfinals 3

      Platinum (17) – De Chavez 8, Dehesa 4, Andrada 3, Alabanza 2.

      Terrafirma (15) – Salem 11, Bulawan 2, Reverente 1, Tumalip 1.

      Quarterfinals 4

