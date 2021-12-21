Favored Platinum Karaoke sets up tough semis showdown against TNT

TOP seed Platinum Karaoke arranged a semifinals showdown with maiden champion TNT in Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 tournament Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Platinum was stretched to overtime by Terrafirma before coming out a 17-15 winner in their quarterfinals match up.

Chris De Chavez had a team-high eight points for Platinum, including the two basket that clinched the win for the unbeaten no. 1 seed.

It will now meet Almond Vosotros and the Tropang Giga in the Final Four after TNT came from behind to turn back Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-17.

Vosotros finished with nine points for TNT, seeking to win a second championship after topping the opening leg.

In the other semis pairing, streaking San Miguel will meet previous leg winner Limitless App.

The Appmasters booted out Meralco Bolts, 22-15, and stayed on track of winning a second straight championship.

The Beermen, the other unbeaten team in the leg outside of Platinum Karaoke, turned back the upset bid of Barangay Ginebra, 21-18, behind the 12 points of Jeff Manday.

The scores:

Quarterfinals 1

TNT (21) – Vosotros 9, Flores 5, Gozum 4, Javier 3.

Pioneer (17) – Escalambre 8, Rivera 4, De Chavez 3, Abrigo 2.

Quarterfinals 2

San Miguel (21) – Manday 12, Mangahas 5, Austria 4, Yasa 0.

Ginebra (18) – Villamor 7, Cabahug 5, Cani 4, Go 2.

Quarterfinals 3

Platinum (17) – De Chavez 8, Dehesa 4, Andrada 3, Alabanza 2.

Terrafirma (15) – Salem 11, Bulawan 2, Reverente 1, Tumalip 1.

Quarterfinals 4

