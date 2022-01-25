No fans for meantime once PBA Governors' Cup resumes

THE PBA will most likely return to playing without fans again when the league resumes the 2021 Governors’ Cup by the first week of February at the earliest.

PBA Governors' Cup: no fans for now

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league is coordinating with the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, Mall of Asia Arena, and the Ynares Sports Arena after the board agreed to resume the import-laden conference following its postponement earlier this month.

But with the COVID-19 cases still high due to the Omicron variant, Marcial said spectators will once again be disallowed from entering the venue when the Governors’ Cup is played again.

“Sa akin, kung papayagan tayo [audience], mas okay. Pero sa tingin ko, a couple of weeks, wala munang audience,” said Marcial on Monday following the league’s emergency board meeting held virtually.

The league was able to draw the spectators back at the Araneta Coliseum on a limited capacity last December after Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 2. The PBA has even scheduled a playdate at the Mall of Asia Arena for January but the league called off the games due to the Omicron variant.

The PBA has been speaking with the venues after it was allowed by the Games and Amusements Board to resume through a home-venue-home set-up for the teams, instead of a bubble format.

Marcial said the PBA is also coordinating with the Metro Manila Development Authority through chairman Benhur Abalos for the LGU approvals on the training.

“Inaprubahan naman na tayo ng GAB to do the scrimmages and official games. Ang hinihintay ko na lang ang LGUs. Sa LGU, humingi din ako tulong kay Chairman Abalos kasi ‘yung practices, anim na cities ‘yun na magpa-paalam,” said Marcial.

During the resumption of the conference, Marcial said the PBA is also studying the possible protocols to be added to those being implemented prior to the postponement to avoid infection.

