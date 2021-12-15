Marcial urges caution as PBA welcomes back live audience to its games

AFTER almost two years, the PBA welcomed a live audience to watch its games from the stands of the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

A queue of fans lined up at both the red and yellow gates of the historic Big Dome just moments before the first game of a 2021 PBA Governors' Cup doubleheader between debuting Magnolia and Terrafirma.

It was the first time fans got to watch a PBA game live since March 8, 2020 during the opener of the 45th season between then defending Philippine Cup champion San Miguel and Magnolia, shortly before the league was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safety checks greet fans before they are allowed entry into the stands.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Commissioner Willie Marcial was at the venue just minutes before tip-off and gladly welcomed back the fans.

“Finally, sa tulung-tulong ng PBA family nagawa din natin after two years na magkaroon ulit ng fans (sa venue),” said Marcial. “Super excited ako at super saya ako sa nangyaring ito.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Marcial cautioned everyone to still practice the standard health and safety protocols as well as the standard social distancing.

“Kailangan pa ring alagaan natin ang sarili natin,” said the commissioner, adding the gains made by the league would be put to waste if the number of COVID cases rise again in the metropolis.

“Kaya hindi lang para sa amin ito, pero para rin sa kanila.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.