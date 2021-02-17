Fans clamor for Ronald Pascual as Abueva joins Sangalang at Magnolia

WITH Calvin Abueva now with Magnolia, is there a chance the ‘Pinatubo Trio’ would be reunited?

Calvin Abueva was dealt by Phoenix to Magnolia for Chris Banchero in a deal that also included draft picks.

That reunites Abueva with former San Sebastian teammate Ian Sangalang, and almost immediately, fans on social media began clamoring for another member of the ‘Pinatubo Trio’ to join the two.

But is there really a chance Ronald Pascual would be signed to form the trio, this time on a PBA floor?

Continue reading below ↓

SPIN.ph learned that management is not considering bringing Pascual to the Hotshots, perhaps because the 32-year old guard, who had a short stint with the then Star Hotshots, has been out of competitive basketball for some time now.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pascual's last stint was with Alaska in 2018. He also fell into hard times due to personal troubles. Through the plea of his brother on social media, Pascual was able to finally return to Pampanga to get his life back on track.

Pascual has since been getting support from his former teammates including Abueva and Sangalang, who paid him a visit after the end of their campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

Continue reading below ↓

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero declined to comment on the clamor by fans but he is also one with the Philippine basketball community for the well-being of Pascual.

“Ang wish ko lang din sa kanila, which I’m praying also, na maging maayos ‘yung kung ano man ‘yung naeexperience niya ngayon,” said Victolero.