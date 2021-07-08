COLUMN: Fans' anger mounts as PBA drags its feet on Kiefer issue

CHICAGO - The PBA board assembled two nights ago, at Sentro 1771 in the Capitol Commons area I am told, to discuss the fate of Kiefer Ravena's flight to Japan.

Here's what we've found out 48 hours later.

Nothing.

Mum's the word, "super confidential" said my mole.

Friend and colleague Gerry Ramos reported in SPIN.ph that the meeting turned "a bit ugly."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

My guess is that a decision has already been made and it won't be announced until the lawyers can consult jurisprudence and then carefully craft the words that will be relayed in a scheduled press conference.

With the season on hold, the league will probably slow-walk this matter and hope that another news cycle, such as the ongoing NBA Finals, will bury it.

That would be the wrong move, a path that is sure to incense an already distrustful fan base.

When there is nothing nice and wonderful to be said, silence is golden.

Continue reading below ↓

But when there is immense pressure from public sentiment demanding swift and fair judgement, the PBA must come clean. Silence here becomes a symptom of weakness.

Maybe even ineptness.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This problem fell on the PBA's lap 36 days ago. I know the pandemic hindered face-to-face meetings for an eternity but hadn't the board heard of Zoom calls?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With the Japan B.League luring our talented hoopers and throwing so much cash at them as if money had an expiration date, you'd think the PBA would act sooner.

Sadly, mysteriously, it has not.

Meanwhile, poor Kiefer Ravena waits. And waits and waits.

So does NLEX, which is left to wonder if a roster spot will be vacated or if a giant fine is forthcoming for committing the egregious crime of blessing Kiefer's quantum leap to the Shiga Lakestars.

The argument that Kiefer can't leave because he has a live contract with NLEX is lazy.

Continue reading below ↓

Anthony Davis and James Harden had live contracts with their mother teams in the NBA, the premier league in the planet, and were able to wiggle their way out.

WINNERS FIND A WAY. LOSERS LOOK FOR EXCUSES.

Which are you PBA?

This idea that I supposedly "hate" the PBA is a myth conjured by idiots who don't know me at all.

I disliked a lot of his mandates but I love the man, Kume Willie Marcial. His is an inspiring tale of a statistician who became No. 1 in the ranks.

The chairman, Ricky Vargas, is sage and paternal. Hard not to admire him juggling so many jobs and yet somehow still being able to be good at all of them.

And what's not to like about Alfranchis Chua? He is an eager doer, a bold and ruthless taker. Who doesn't want this kind of go-getter executive to run their team?

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

So PBA, make me love you more and give us that damn, long overdue decision on whether Kiefer Ravena will or will not be legally allowed to worm his way out of the UPC.

I'm hopeful you will but I'm not holding my breath, either.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.