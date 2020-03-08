Fajardo set to make first public appearance since injury at PBA opening

JUNE Mar Fajardo may likely miss the entire 2020 PBA season, but he just couldn't leave San Miguel high and dry.

The Cebuano giant is expected to be in attendance at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday in his first public appearance since suffering a complete fracture of the tibia in his right leg.

Fajardo is the frontrunner anew for the PBA MVP honor with the Leo Awards set to open the curtains to the new season.

If the 6-foot-10 stalwart does indeed win, it will be his sixth successive time to take home the trophy, extending his record for most MVPs won in the 44-year history of the pro league.

He faces competition from TNT slasher Jayson Castro, NorthPort big man Christian Standhardinger, and Columbian rookie CJ Perez.

Fajardo will also show his support to San Miguel when the Beermen face Magnolia Hotshots to open the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.