Fajardo had to leave at halftime of SMB-Magnolia game. Here's why

SAN Miguel coach Leo Austria said the surprise appearance of June Mar Fajardo served as motivation for the team in an opening victory over Magnolia on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Beermen opened 2020 with a runaway 94-78 victory over the Hotshots, lifting the gloom from a powerhouse team still wrestling with the thought of being without its best player the whole season due to a broken right tibia.

The 6-10 Fajardo came out of seclusion to receive a record sixth MVP trophy and stayed around at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum to join the team in the locker room and watch the first half to support his team.

“Maybe motivated sila because of June Mar,” said Austria. “Na-inspire sila kay June Mar na inspite of the situation, he was able to come here, said na he will watch, and he will try to support.”

Austria said Fajardo had to leave by halftime to rest his legs as he continues his recovery from the unfortunate injury.

“Umuwi na siya dahil ayaw niya magtagal dahil nakababa ‘yung kanyang legs,” said Austria.

“Good thing dumating siya naka-inspire sa mga manonood ito, hindi lang sa amin. Everytime na nagha-huddle kami, nagpe-pray kami. We always include June Mar in our prayers. The mere presence of June Mar is something really big sa amin,” said Austria.

The Beermen played inspired ball with Mo Tautuaa, Fajardo’s back-up, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks. Terrence Romeo and veteran Arwind Santos combined for 37 points in the victory.

Santos said the team spoke to Fajardo in the dugout where they congratulated him for a sixth MVP award and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Sinabihan lang namin na magpakain ka. Sabi din namin, magpalakas ka lagi. Hihintayin ka namin,” said Santos.

Santos said the Beermen are offering the entire campaign to Fajardo.

“Ayaw namin isipin na kaya namin ng wala si June Mar. Lalaban pa rin kami kahit wala si June Mar. Papakita namin na para sa kanya ‘to, para sa sumusuporta sa SMB, sa management, sa coaches, sa pamilya namin kaya ginagawa namin siyang mabigat na dahilan para i-push ang sarili namin na dapat hindi kami tatamad-tamad,” said Santos.