Fajardo honors frontliners: 'Kayo tunay na MVPs naming mga Pilipino'

THE San Miguel Corporation (SMC) group is not only doing it through deeds, but also through words.

The three PBA ballclubs under the SMC umbrella released four-minute videos entitled ‘Sama-Sama sa laban, walang iwanan,’ each of which encourages those in the frontline who are leading the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At the same time, players and officials of Barangay Ginebra, Magnolia, and San Miguel urged people to just stay home in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.

San Miguel big man June Mar Fajardo referred to all doctors, nurses, medical workers, military, police, grocery personnel, among others as the 'real MVPs' during this crisis.

“Sa lahat ng frontliners natin, salamat sa sakripisyo ninyo. Kayo ang tunay na Most Valuable Players naming mga Pilipino,” said Fajardo, the only player in PBA history to win the MVP plum six times in a row.

The inspiring words come in the wake of all the financial and other material assistance the giant conglomerate led by president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang, had extended to the Filipino people during the crisis.

The players provided hope by saying the Filipinos can get over this crisis with the help and cooperation of everybody.

“Malalagpasan din natin ito ng nagtutulungan,” said Barangay Ginebra big man Japeth Aguilar.

San Miguel guard Chris Ross added: “We know we’re going to get through this and come out better on the other end.”

Aside from Ross and Fajardo, also speaking out for the Beermen were Arwind Santos, Mo Tautuaa, Terrence Romeo, and Marcio Lassiter, who was joined by his four kids holding a fan sign.

Magnolia on the other hand, was led by Paul Lee, Ian Sangalang, assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos, Mon Abundo, Rome Dela Rosa, and Marc Pingris and wife Danica Sotto.

With Aguilar, meanwhile, were Ginebra teammates LA Tenorio, Prince Caperal, Joe Devance, Mark Caguioa, and Scottie Thompson.

At the end of each video is the message of SMC sports director and Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua, who disclosed the efforts of all three teams to likewise raise funds for the benefit of all frontliners.

“Kami po sa San Miguel group, ang Ginebra team, San Miguel team, at Magnolia team ay nag usap-usap at nag-raise ng funds sa malit na maitutulong namin sa inyo,” said Chua.

“Sana makatulong po ito sa ginagawa ninyong trabaho para mailigtas ang (sambyanang) Pilipino.”