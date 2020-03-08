Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    June Mar Fajardo makes grand entrance to receive sixth MVP award

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    JUNE Mar Fajardo made a surprise appearance and a grand entrance to receive an unprecedented sixth straight PBA MVP award on Sunday during the Leo Awards at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    In seclusion since suffering a complete fracture of his right tibia during an offseason practice, the 6-10 Fajardo surprised fans when he rolled in on a bicycle to receive the league's highest individual honor.

    The dramatic entrance was followed by an emotional speech for the long-haired San Miguel slotman, who beat out Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort, Columbian rookie CJ Perez, and Jayson Castro of TnT for the award.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

