Fajardo draws Hayward, George comparison as fans hope for best on injury

NEWS of June Mar Fajardo's shin injury led to an outpouring of support from the PBA community for its only five-time MVP.

The moment SPIN.ph's Gerry Ramos broke the news about the shin injury on Tuesday night, players and league personalities expressed concern for the well-liked Fajardo in the face of an injury that will likely ruled him out for the coming season.

Without the benefit of an official prognosis, players and fans had to draw parallels with NBA players Gordon Hayward or Paul George who suffered the same injury as they speculated on Fajardo's injury - and his road to recovery.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Hayward suffered a gruesome injury right in Boston’s opening match of the 2017-2018 season against Cleveland. The Celtics forward was diagonosed to have suffered a fractured tibia along with a dislocated ankle in his left foot.

George, meanwhile, suffered a serious injury during Team USA's preparations for the 2014 Fiba Basketball World Cup when he landed awkwardly at the basket stanchion during a scrimmage game. George was later diagnosed to have sustained a compound fracture in his right tibia and fibula.

Both players, however, missed a huge amount of games due to the injury.

Hayward missed the entire season due to the injury, but returned to the Celtics for the 2018-2019 season healthy. Prior to that though, Hayward had to undergo a second surgery on March 2018, before he played his first game, a preseason match, in October of that same year.

Meanwhile, George went on to return in April 2015, eight months after suffering the injury. A pin was inserted in his right leg during the surgery. He first participated in practice in February, two months before he played his first game back.

On Wednesday, San Miguel announced that Fajardo suffered a complete fracture in his right tibia during the Monday's practice, an injury that is expected to keep him out of the Philippine Cup, and even the entire season.

How long will 'Abai' be out?

Let's all hope for the best.