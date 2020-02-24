June Mar Fajardo has some reassuring words for SMB coach Austria

THE hard part begins for injured MVP June Mar Fajardo.

The San Miguel Beer big man has been largely confined in bed after undergoing surgery to repair the fractured right tibia he suffered in practice three weeks ago.

SMB coach Leo Austria said the 6-foot-10 slotman is not permitted to walk by doctors especially if it isn’t necessary, in order to help his shin injury heal faster.

“So most of the time, he’s in bed, watching siguro (ng) Netflix,” said the San Miguel coach.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

“He is prevented from walking because of the need for the affected area in the shin to heal. And we don’t want to disrupt it. Maybe after two months, we will see if he will be permitted by the doctor to walk.”

Austria said Fajardo should be in a wheelchair, although he was in crutches before.

He also opted to rest in Manila instead of spending the injury layoff in his hometown of Pinamungajan, Cebu in order to avoid the frequent movement of his injured foot.

“Before naka-crutches siya, kasi puwede namang maglakad ng isang paa,” said Austria. “Ang talagang iniiwasan is ma-prevent yung gamitin ang area na affected yung (injured) foot niya.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The recovery from the operation is sensitive enough that movement of the affected leg should be minimal.

“Kailangan hindi umangat yun, kailangan kasi magdikit,” said the champion coach. “Kung puwede nga lang ihinang, ihihinang na namin, e.”

The pain brought about by the post-surgery is also giving Fajardo a lot of discomfort, the coach shared.

“Masakit daw especially at night. Bothering talaga because he’s not used to it,” added Austria.

Through it all, Fajardo vowed to come back an even better player for San Miguel, according to his coach.

“He’s in high spirits. The last time he told me, he’ll be back soon. And sabi niya, 'Don’t worry, magsasama pa tayo ng matagal,'” said Austria, recalling his conversation with his prized big man.

“And those are good words for me. Kaya the team is really praying for his speedy recovery.”