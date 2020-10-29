Scheduling mix-up likely to blame as SMB denied full warmup for Meralco game

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – San Miguel’s failure to warm up contributed to the team’s slow start against Meralco in their PBA Philippine Cup encounter Wednesday night.

Coach Leo Austria said the Beermen were supposed to have their pre-game shootaround at the Angeles University Foundation gym, but got the surprise of their lives when they found out another team was practicing at the main venue.

A jumbled schedule could have something to do with it, although the champion mentor was not about to make an issue out of it.

“We thought walang gagamit ng court, pero may gumamit. We’re not blaming it. I’m just citing na medyo nagkulang kami ng warm up,” he related the day after the Beermen’s 89-82 come-from-behind victory over the Bolts.

“We’re after the quality of games ng players dahil siyempre warm up is very important dahil hindi na mga bata 'yung players ko. Kailangan nila 'yun, kaya susceptible sa injuries ang mga 'yan kapag walang warm up.”

Austria was hoping the Beermen, especially the veteran players, would be able to shoot around earlier than the 6 p.m. call time on court.

“Usually ang mga players two hours before nasa venue na, nagsu-shooting na. Then last hour huddle. Pero hindi nangyari,” added the San Miguel coach.

The slow start had the reigning champions struggling with their shooting for three quarters and trailing by as many as 13 points late in the third period.

But the Beermen found their range and rhythm to start the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bolts, 14-2, to finally take control of the match.

They ended up winning their third straight game for a 4-2 record in the standings.

Austria was also quick to put the incident behind him.

“It’s okay. Mabuti na lang nanalo kami,” he said with a smile.