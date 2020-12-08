Devance is proof brains and brawn can come in handy in PBA Finals

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Nothing beats experience.

With 10 PBA championships under his name including a grand slam, Joe Devance’s service comes in handy for Barangay Ginebra in its search for its first PBA Philippine Cup title in 13 years.

Called out for a special task, the 38-year-old big man turned back the hands of time and provided quality minutes in the Kings’ 98-88 beating of TnT Tropang Giga that moved them on the verge of being crowned the league’s first ever bubble champion.

Devance was a steadying presence in the middle for Ginebra as part of coach Tim Cone’s starting unit, taking the place of rookie Arvin Tolentino to specifically match up with TnT center Poy Erram.

The 6-foot-8 Fil-Am held his own against Erram, coming through with eight points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in 21 minutes of action in the Game 4 win that gave the Kings a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Most of all, Devance was leadership personified inside the court.

“I mean you can’t put a value on veteran leadership. You know, that just goes so far in a finals series or in any series,” he stressed.

Erram did get his numbers of 19 points and 16 rebounds in a losing cause for TnT, but Devance obviously gave him a different look from his regular match-up with Japeth Aguilar.

“Coach told me that it will be my task to keep him off the boards and battle him,” he said of the lanky TnT center. “He’s a great player, he has a lot of energy, he’s smart, and he’s good at getting the tips on the rebound.”

But again, experience was what sustained Devance from keeping in step with his younger counterparts.

“Me and JD (Jared Dillinger), we’re not the fastest, we’re not the strongest, but we use our head and brains to play,” he said.

Devance could win his 11th championship and Barangay Ginebra its first All-Filipino crown since 2007 with a close-out victory in Game 5 of the Finals on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.