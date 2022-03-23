Marcial reveals 'surprising' PLDT reaction to Converge franchise bid

EXPECT a healthy rivalry between TNT and Converge in the PBA.

The newest team in the PBA, Converge is entering the league with a warm welcome from Tropang Giga team owner Manny V. Pangilinan, whose parent company, PLDT, is an industry rival of the internet provider.

Converge governor Chito Salud is grateful for the support that was evident in the 11-0 vote from the PBA board approving the sale of the Alaska franchise to the new team, owned by Dennis Anthony Uy.

“Napakaimportante talaga ng binigkas na salita ng [PBA] chairman Ricky Vargas that he was calling for a liberal mindset and an openness in the minds of the board of governors,” Salud said.

“I cannot overemphasize the admiration that Dennis Uy has for boss MVP for a remarkable sporting spirit,” he added.

Surprising TNT reaction

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was pleasantly surprised to see the board agree unanimously after Salud informed him about Converge’s desire to join the PBA.

“Kailangan magpaalam o magbigay pugay muna tayo kay chairman,” Marcial said. “After one or two days, sabi ni charman, ‘Comm, okay, pumapayag kami. Ganun ka-smooth. Ganun ka-dali. Kala ko nga magkakaproblema.”

“Pero katulad ng sabi ko, 11-0 ang board. Kung bumoto si Gov Dickie (Bachmann of Alaska), 12-0 yun,” he added.

