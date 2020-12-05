Erram thrilled to see frontline partner Rosario snap out of slump

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – As Troy Rosario’s main frontcourt partner, Poy Erram makes it a point to create a strong bond with him.

That has been first and foremost why the 6-foot-8 Erram waited and showed support to Rosario after he was made Best Player of the Game in TnT Tropang Giga’s win in Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra.

Erram applauded while Rosario was being interviewed on live broadcast and then gave him a high five when it was over before the two proceeded to the team dugout together.

The 31-year-old Erram said it was his way of backing Rosario especially after the TnT forward finally played his best game in the championship round during the 88-67 win Friday night that had the Tropang Giga cutting the Kings’ series lead at 2-1.

“Kami talaga yung pinaka-anchor ng team sa ilalim, kaya wala naman ibang magtutulungan doon kundi kami-kami lang,” Erram said before TnT went on its Saturday practice at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The two bigs clicked and held their own against their Ginebra counterparts in TnT’s breakthrough win in the best-of-seven finals.

Rosario finished with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, while adding three rebounds, and two block shots.

Erram on the other, registered his third straight double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds, plus three assists and two block shots.

The former Defensive Player of the Year also assured Rosario that he has his back even if he’s been struggling in the playoffs prior to his Game 3 breakout.

“Sabi ko sa kanya kahit mag-miss ka ng shots, basta always aggressve lang siya, papasahan pa rin kita,” recalled Erram of his pre-game conversation with Rosario.

But that goes too, for the rest of TnT’s frontcourt men.

“Hindi lang naman si Troy pero lahat din ng bigs namin, si Harvey (Carey), JWash, Dave (Semerad), si Lervs (Lervin Flores). Kailangang mag-step up once ginagamit kami,” Erram added.

There’s no doubt however, Rosario is his chief partner in the middle.

“Kami ni Troy nasa posisyon kami na kailangan kami ng team. So kaming dalawa talaga yung dapat magtulungan.”