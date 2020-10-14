Erram, Quinahan given a reprieve with lower fines after bubble ejections

ANGELES CITY – Fines had been meted on the first two players ejected in the PBA bubble games.

Poy Erram and JR Quinahan were slapped with penalties by the league after both were thrown out in their respective team’s debut in the Philippine Cup.

Erram was thrown out in TnT Tropang Giga’s 100-95 win over Alaska in the first game of the season restart at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym, while Quinahan was also sent to the showers the same playing day during NLEX’s 102-92 loss to Barangay Ginebra in the nightcap.

Both big men were thrown out after committing two technical fouls, each of them being called for flagrant foul penalty 1.

Outright ejection in a game normally carries a P5,000 penalty.

But team sources said the sanctions were lowered since the violation was committed only on the first day of the conference.

Succeeding infractions, however, would result in players paying the original cost of the fine.

Also fined was Alaska big man Rodney Brondial after a similar flagrant foul penalty 1 infraction, although the former Adamson stalwart wasn’t tossed out in the team’s loss to the Tropang Giga.

All three players were summoned one after the other by commissioner Willie Marcial on Tuesday.

Of the three, Quinahan’s ejection had the most impact on NLEX as the veteran power forward already had 26 points when he was banished late in the third period.