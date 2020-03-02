Erram on NLEX: 'I've grown to my full potential because of this team'

POY Erram was full of gratitude as he bid NLEX goodbye in a parting shot posted on his Instagram account on Sunday night.

Now with TNT after a controversial three-team trade that also involved Blackwater, the 6-8 forward thanked every single member of the Road Warriors' family from top management down to the utility staff.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

"It has been one of the best highlights of my career; being a Road Warrior," said the Gilas Pilipinas big man. "I have grown to my full potential because of this team."

Erram reserved his biggest praise for coach Yeng Guiao, who facilitated the trade that brought in the former Ateneo slotman in a trade from Blackwater.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Guiao "inspired me to work hard each day, taught me to play smart and who shaped not only me but all of us," Erram said.

Here's the full post: