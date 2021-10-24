Poy Erram calls out rival for 'hurting on purpose, spitting on faces'

TNT center Poy Erram on Sunday took exception to acts made by a certain player from PBA Finals rival Magnolia, accusing him of trying to hurt others on purpose and even spitting on the face of one of his Tropang GIGA teammates.

Erram made the accusations in a post on his Instagram account shortly after Game 3 of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup Finals which TNT lost to Magnolia, 106-98, although the Tropang GIGA center didn’t mention any names.

Still, Erram didn't identify the player, but made it clear that the alleged acts have no place in the PBA.

“Basketball is a physical game and everybody knows that. But if you do something beyond that: it’s down right disrespectful and it reflects on who you are as a person. Taunting and trash talk, that’s part of the game. If you get hit, prepare yourself and just play cause IT’S PART OF IT,” wrote Erram in the lengthy Instagram post.

“But hurting someone on purpose and spitting on their faces and end up enjoying it???? You have no right to be in this league or anywhere else,” said Erram.

Erram also reminded the player to control himself and not destroy his reputation by doing such acts.

“You are an adult you know what you’re doing and please don't give the excuse na nadala sa emotion. That’s bullshit and you know that! Wag mong hayaan masira ang pangalan mo dahil sa mga ganyan sitwasyon na alam mo naman na ikakasasama mo."

TnT forward Troy Rosario grimaces in pain on the floor after a flagrant foul called on Magnolia forward Jackson Corpuz. PHOTO: PBA Images

Erram added: “I’m not saying this cause I hate the person, no. I’m saying this to remind him that you can be physical, taunt me, talk trash but don't you ever spit on my face or someone ever.”

The post immediately drew reactions from Erram's teammates such as Kelly Williams and Dave Marcelo.

“Win or lose, it’s unacceptable,” wrote Williams.

“Sana tingnan nila. Hindi ‘yang oo lang ng oo,” Marcelo replied.

Tension rises in PBA Finals

The post adds tension to an already heated title playoff following Game 3 where Troy Rosario suffered a dislocated left pinkie after he fell hard to the floor following a flagrant foul penalty one against Jackson Corpuz, who was ejected.

Even before the final buzzer sounded in Game 3, TNT team owner Manny V. Pangilinan bared on social media his feelings towards the officiating, saying that it was the "worst he has ever seen."

Erram said he chose to speak on Instagram as a reminder that being a professional athlete is a privilege and one should act as such.

“You need to check yourself or get checked by someone because that’s not a good thing,” Erram said.

“Remember you're not just representing yourself. You're representing your team and the company you’re in and specially your family. You don’t want them to see you like that.”

“I choose my freedom and I choose to speak so that this kind of attitude stops right now and that it won’t happen again to anyone,” he added.

