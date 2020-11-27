Erram thanks Parks for carrying TNT on his back: 'Grabe si Ray'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - Poy Erram is looking forward to his first-ever trip to the PBA Finals, which he admitted wouldn’t have been made possible without a sophomore player elevating his game to another level.

“Ang talagang nag-carry sa amin si Ray talaga,” he said of big guard Ray Parks Jr. “Grabe si Ray buong series.”

Parks, 27, is also in his first stint in the finals, but played like a veteran as Tropang Giga wrapped up their Philippine Cup semifinals series against Phoenix Friday night, 3-2.

The two-time UAAP MVP out of National University finished with a game-high 26 points in TnT’s 91-81 win over the Fuel Masters in their do-or-die encounter at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: PBA Images

He averaged 31 points in the last two games of the series as he led TnT back from a 1-2 deficit.

“Buong series, carried talaga kami ni Ray,” admitted Erram, who added nine points and six rebounds in the series-clinching win.

He was also quick to credit the Tropang Giga’s veterans led by main man Jayson Castro for leading the team in overcoming an overachieving Phoenix side in the semis.

Continue reading below ↓

“Silang dalawa ni kuya Jayson (Castro). Bilib kami sa kanila kasi after every game talagang iika-ika yung dalawa, pero makikita ninyo sa laro parang walang nararamdaman,” said the 6-foot-8 Erram.

PHOTO: PBA Images

The 31-year-old big man was on the radar the Tropang Giga during the off-season in a bid to toughen the team’s frontcourt.

Continue reading below ↓

The franchise eventually landed him in a complex three-team trade in a sort of a reunion with the original franchise that picked him in the second round of the 2013 draft.

But he refused to take credit for whatever success the Tropang Giga has achieved so far in this bubble season as he gladly deferred to those who had been in the team longer than him.

“Hindi ko kino-consider na nandito ako para mag-finals. Nandito ako para tulungan yung mga teammates ko and tinutulungan din nila ako,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Kung ano naman yung score ng teammates, score din naman namin,” said Erram. “Give and take lang kami.”

The big man out of Ateneo will have his first taste of what it likes playing in a PBA Finals beginning Sunday when Game 1 of the title series is played.