Joseph Eriobu hopes 3x3 success paves way for PBA return

JOSEPH Eriobu felt emotional moments after finally winning a PBA championship as Purefoods TJ Titans bagged the title in Leg 4 of the league’s 3x3 tournament on Sunday.

He knows his wife and most especially her three-year-old daughter would be truly proud of him.

“Gusto ko makita niya (daughter) na maganda yung pinapakita ng daddy niya. Siyempre, three years old na siya, may isip na yun,” said the 29-year-old forward.

Eriobu, a 6-foot-4 Fil-Nigerian, has been doing well in his latest foray in Asia’s first-ever play-for-pay league, emerging as one of the leading scorers in the three-a-side tournament.

And now he’s a PBA champion.

He’s keeping his fingers crossed the performance would help pave the way for a return in the 5-on-5 games.

All for his daughter’s sake.

The young Eriobu, who turned three last Nov. 27, was just newly-born when he was just starting his career as a pro, having been taken in the second round of the 2016 draft by Mahindra.

Joseph Eriobu motivated by family

“One year old pa lang siya nun, kakapanganak pa lang niya, so hindi pa niya alam yun,” he said.

It was an unremarkable experience so to speak.

“Nung time na yun, paganun na ako tapos hindi ka magagamit, nasa bench ka lang kahit maganda yung pina-practice mo,” Erioubu recalled. “Pero wala ka namang magagawa, you have to be professional about it.”

“So sana ito yung way para makabalik (sa PBA 5-on-5). Ide-dedicate ko ito sa mag-ina ko.”

Tears began welling on Erioubu’s eyes as he looked back on his basketball journey especially during this time of the pandemic.

“Sobrang hirap kasi nitong past two years ng pandemic. Grabeng sacrifice sa akin ng misis ko, gusto kong makabawi talaga sa kanya,” he said when asked about the reason for his crying.

His success with the Titans only inspired him more to do better.

“Nakuha na namin yung championship, but we’re not stopping,” said Eriobu. “After nito move on, balik ka ulit, practice ka ulit, keep going and be better every day.”

