    PBA

    Eric Menk applying as TNT assistant under returning coach Chot Reyes?

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jaime Campos

    TNT has a new-old head coach in Chot Reyes. Do the Tropang Giga also need a new assistant?

    Eric Menk is making an inquiry, looking like he’s offering himself for the position shortly after the flagship franchise of the MVP group announced Reyes’ comeback on Saturday.

    Menk retweeted a post by One Sports announcing Reyes’ appointment, accompanying it with the caption: “Do you need an assistant?”

    Menk was one of the best big men during a fruitful PBA career that saw him win four championships, one season MVP, three Finals MVPs, three Best Player of the Conference awards, and 10 All-Star selections, among other accolades.

    The 46-year-old Menk, who retired in 2017, also has some assistant coaching experience as one of Jimmy Alapag’s deputies with Alab Pilipinas in 2018.

      The Tropang Giga, though, already have a stacked coaching staff, including big-man coach Alton Lister, alongside fellow assistants Bong Ravena, Sandy Arespacochaga, Yuri Escueta, and Josh Reyes.

      So it remains to be seen if TNT can accommodate Menk to its roster of coaches.
      For more PBA updates, click here.

