Encho Serrano, Jollo Go throw names in the hat for PBA Draft

FORMER La Salle guards Encho Serrano and Jollo Go have thrown their names in the pool for the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

The two formally submitted their application on Tuesday, accompanied by agent Charlie Dy.

Both have been instrumental in Ginebra 3x3's improved showing in the second conference of the PBA 3x3 competitions, finishing third in the first leg and runner-up in the second leg.

But even before they took their act to the halfcourt game, both Serrano and Go have proven themselves capable in the five-a-side tilt.

Jollo Go looks to move from the PBA 3x3 to the main league.

Since leaving La Salle, Serrano has been on a tear with the Apalit native helping the Pampanga Delta to two NBL championships, winning Finals MVP honors last year.

The 5-foot-11 scorer was also a pivotal part of Basilan Jumbo Plastic which reigned supreme in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational back in December.

Meanwhile, the 5-foot-10 Go has suited up for the Manila Stars in the MPBL before becoming a mainstay of the Ginebra 3x3 squad since the first season.

