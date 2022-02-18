Encho Serrano thrilled to play for 'dream team' Ginebra in PBA 3x3

ENCHO Serrano has made the jump to the PBA 3x3, and he is so excited to play for his favorite team in Barangay Ginebra.

Serrano described Ginebra as his “dream team” and when the squad came calling, he didn’t hesitate to sign up.

“Nag decide ako maglaro sa 3x3 kasi Ginebra ‘yung kumuha sa akin so why not, bakit tatanggihan ko pa ‘yung opportunity tapos alam ko pang magiging coach ko si coach Kirk (Collier) na alam ko marami akong matututunan sa kanya,” said Serrano.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Sobra po,” said Serrano, when asked if Ginebra is his favorite team.

Serrano will make his PBA 3x3 debut on Saturday as the second conference of the three-a-side league gets going at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Apalit, Pampanga native is coming off two championships last year – first with the NBL where he won the Finals MVP award after steering the Pampanga Delta to their second consecutive title.

Continue reading below ↓

Kapampangan connection

Serrano also was part of the Jumbo Plastic Basilan squad that took home the MPBL Invitational crown.

“Sobrang nakaka-excite lang maglaro sa Ginebra and hindi na ako makahintay na i-suot ‘yung jersey ko kasi hindi ko ma-imagine Ginebra ‘yung nasa harap ng jersey ko,” Serrano said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

At Ginebra, Serrano will be teaming up with some familiar faces in Jayson David, Mark Dyke, and Jollo Go. Serrano, David, and Dyke were teammates during that Delta title run. Go was also a former teammate at La Salle together with Dyke in the UAAP.

Denice Villamor is the other member of the Ginebra 3x3 squad.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Serrano hopes to once again make Kapampangans proud.

“Siyempre advantage na namin ‘yun kasi alam na namin ‘yung laro ng bawat isa. And nakaka-proud din na tatlo kami Kapampangan and sana maging proud lahat ng Cabalen namin,” Serrano said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.